Jennifer Lopez and Drake Split

by SOTH Team

Well, that was kind of fast…

According to Entertainment Tonight, the scorching romance between Hamptonite Jennifer Lopez and Canadian-born rapper Drake has, well, cooled off. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “She likes Drake. They’re just so busy, so it has fizzled. She’s a mom with an insanely busy career. He’s touring in Europe. Who knows what will happen in the future when they’re more able to be in the same place.”

Interestingly, Lopez posted an Instagram message last week alluding to the breakup. The message reads, “Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons.”

The supposed breakup comes on the heels of Drake buying Lopez a $100,000 necklace from Tiffany & Co. just a few weeks ago. The two met in Las Vegas during Lopez’s All I Have residency in December. Us Weekly even reported that Drake held a special prom night for the star, since she didn’t attend her high school prom.

Lopez has been married three times, to Ojani Noah, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony and has been romantically linked to many Hollywood and music stars.

But hey, we get that she’s a busy woman. In addition to the second season of her cop drama Shades of Blue, Lopez is also producing and judging World of Dance on NBC.