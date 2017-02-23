Jennifer Lopez Cop Drama ‘Shades of Blue’ Returns in March

by SOTH Team

She just doesn’t slow down! Hamptonite Jennifer Lopez’s hit series Shades of Blue returns for a second season on Sunday, March 5 on NBC.

Shades of Blue follows Lopez as single mom and NYPD Detective Harlee Santos as she is forced by the FBI to be an informant against her corrupt boss, Lieutenant Matt Wozniak (played by Ray Liotta). Of course, Wozniak treats Detective Santos as if she were his own daughter, so there’s all sorts of character drama, as well as crime intrigue. The series debuted to strong ratings and reasonable acclaim; Hollywood Reporter called it “a Jennifer Lopez vanity project” but noted that the show had some strong moments. Lopez told TV Guide about the second season, “I call this ‘A storm is coming’ this season. There’s this sub-story about Hurricane Sandy and it really does feel like they get caught in a hurricane they can’t get out of.”

Lopez is also working on World of Dance, a new dance competition show, as well as NBC’s next live musical, Bye Bye Birdie, and her ongoing Las Vegas residency “All I Have.”

Check out a trailer for Shades of Blue’s new season below.

