Matt Lauer Reflects on 20 Years at ‘Today’

by SOTH Team

Can you believe that Hamptons favorite Matt Lauer has been a co-anchor on Today for 20 years? Time flies! Lauer recently spoke to TV Insider about his storied career, his favorite memories and who he considers his soulmate.

When asked to sum up his co-hosts, Lauer answered:

“Savannah gets it. Meredith Vieira warms my heart. Katie Couric is kind of my soulmate. We make each other laugh. That’s what got me my job here. When I was a local NBC anchor, I did early morning teasers with Bryant Gumbel and Katie. I usually found a way to have fun with Katie. Jeff Zucker noticed our chemistry and called me in to fill in for a vacationing Bryant.”

Lauer went on to say that Today is his “dream job,” and that he hasn’t “found anything in broadcasting or journalism that I am as well-suited for…I will tell you I do have a time in mind when I’ll leave. I’ll only say that at the first hint I might not love it, I will go. It would be a crime to say.” We doubt he’s going anywhere so soon, though.

Lauer also recounts the time he and Al Roker traveled in a blizzard to visit Couric when she gave birth to her second daughter, and that he loves to relax on a golf course (“even when I’m playing badly”). We don’t know why he didn’t mention hanging out at the Hampton Classic, but hey…