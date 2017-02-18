Matt Murphy to Helm Ram’s Head Inn’s Kitchen

by Dining Features

Shelter Island’s Ram’s Head Inn announced Friday that Matt Murphy is their new executive chef for the upcoming 2017 season. Murphy replaces former executive chef Joe Smith, who, after many years at the inn, is moving on to embark on a “new venture.”

The new executive chef has held sous chef positions at the Ritz Carlton, the Rainbow Room and The Russian Tea Room, and executive chef positions at A.R.OC., Broadway Grill and the famed La Colombe D’or.

Murphy learned much of his art de cuisine while traveling in Europe and living in Italy. After settling on Long Island, he opened the well-received Antares Café in Greenport, which was named one of the 10 best restaurants on Long Island by USA Today. Murphy also opened The Kitchen at Greenport, and was head chef at the Jedidiah Hawkins Inn.

Most recently, Murphy was executive chef at the Melrose Hotel in Washington DC and the Centerport Yacht Club. He has made multiple appearances at the James Beard House, and was inducted into the Chef 2000 Group in 1996.

In preparation for the coming season, Murphy has revamped Ram’s Head’ Inn’s brunch, lunch and dinner menus, which showcase locally sourced seafood, produce and game. As is tradition at the Ram’s Head Inn, his dishes feature herbs, fruits and vegetables plucked from the Inn’s onsite gardens, located just steps from the kitchen door.

Along with his major menu contributions, Murphy has also created several new items for the bar menu at Ram’s Head Inn’s cocktail and music lounge, Harbor Hall. The bar menu items will beautifully complement bar manager Harry Brigham’s inventive seasonal cocktail menu.

“Matt will complete the full fine dining/farm-to-table experience that we have provided our guests since the early nineties,” Ram’s Head Inn owner Linda Eklund says, adding, “His passion for food and knowledge of the abundance of ‘local delicacies’ make him the perfect fit for the Ram’s Head.”

The Ram’s Head Inn, located at 108 South Ram Island Drive on Shelter Island, reopens for the season on Friday, April 14.

For information or reservations, visit theramsheadinn.com or call 631-749-0811.