Netflix to Debut Two Louis C.K. Standup Shows

by SOTH Team

According to Variety, Shelter Islander Louis C.K. will star in two standup specials that will debut exclusively on the streaming service. The first special, simply called “2017,” will premiere on April 4 globally.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Variety, “Louis has been one of the most innovative comedy voices in this new era of stand up. He has also been a thought leader in the business of comedy. We have marveled at his creativity and his ability to invent comedically and commercially, and are thrilled that he is bringing his newest specials to Netflix.”

C.K. is a busy man. He is the executive producer of the Amazon original series One Mississippi, the semi-autobiographical comedy about the life of comedienne Tig Notaro, as well as Better Things, focusing on the life Pamela Adlon, on FX. He also recently released a smartphone app, “Louis CK,” which is essentially a mobile version of his website with videos, stand-up clips, touring information and more.

Check out a clip from one of C.K.’s recently released shows, “Hilarious,” below.



