Oscars 2017 Gift Bag Includes Trip to Baron’s Cove – Hotel Celebrates with Cocktail & Party

by Hampton Eats

The 2017 Academy Awards’ famous nominees will be receiving a night at Sag Harbor’s ultra-hot Baron’s Cove as part of their coveted $25,000 Madison & Mulholland Awards Season Gift Bag! To celebrate this fact, and the event in general, Baron’s Cove is hosting an Oscars viewing party all day on Sunday, February 26.

Thirty Oscars hopefuls, such as Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Octavia Spencer and Natalie Portman will be given a luxurious overnight stay at the hotel, along with Baron’s Cove tote and thermos, in the swag bag’s “Experiences” section, which also includes an A-1 Array by Super A OK 3-D camera system.

According to US Magazine, the gift bags include a total of 18 items, such as clothing and accessories from Caterina Jewelry, Isabella Hearst New York, LibertiUSA, Madison & Mulholland Eyewear, OM Shanti Clothing and Tinsley Radix. The bag also comes with beauty and personal care items, including Bio Miracle Skincare, Mederma AG Advanced Dry Skin Therapy Hand & Body Lotion, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel and Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Treatment, Culture Hair Products and One Two Cosmetics, as well as gourmet food from The Olive Fruit and FreshBakedNY, Paul Margolis’s book The Naked Philosopher, and Julia Knight Collection’s The Eclipse nesting bowls, trays and spreading knife.

Thrilled to be part of Hollywood history this year, Baron’s Cove will serve Academy Awards-inspired small plates from Chef Matty Boudreau, and a special Academy Awards cocktail, the Oscartini, at Sunday’s viewing party. Here’s the recipe so you know what to expect, or if you want to make them at your home Oscars party.

Oscartini

2 oz Crop Meyer Lemon Vodka

1 oz fresh meyer lemon juice

½ oz lavender honey

½ oz St. Germain

Shake all ingredients and pour into a chilled martini glass, rimmed with lemon & gold sugar and edible gold stars.

The 89th Academy Awards airs Sunday, February 26 at 7 p.m. on ABC. Baron’s Cove, located at 31 West Water Street in Sag Harbor, is celebrating the event all day, including a viewing party during the show. Visit baronscove.com for more info.