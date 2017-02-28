Peconic Bay Medical Center Begins Operating as Level III Trauma Center

by Scoop Team

After earning provisional status from the New York State Department of Health, Riverhead’s Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) will begin operating as a Level III Trauma Center, making it the only trauma and stroke center on the North Fork. The provisional status recognizes PBMC’s work toward meeting nationally recognized standards in providing care to the most critically injured patients, and in having a continuous process in place for monitoring and improving that care.

“We’re answering a critical need for emergency services,” President and CEO of PBMC President and CEO Andrew J. Mitchell said. “For far too long, residents of the East End have had to travel too far to receive life-saving medical treatment. Now they will be able to be treated with advanced medical technologies and capabilities in our own community.”

“This will save lives,” PBMC Medical Director Jean M. Cacciabaudo adds. “In emergency medicine, every second counts. Having these capabilities right here in Riverhead is critical for the quality of life of the residents on the East End.”

To receive a designation as a Level III Trauma Center, a facility must demonstrate the ability to provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations. Capabilities of a Level III Trauma Center, according to the American Trauma Society, include emergency medicine physicians who provide immediate coverage 24 hours a day and the prompt availability of general surgeons and anesthesiologists; a comprehensive quality assessment program; transfer protocols for patients requiring more comprehensive care at a Level I or Level II Trauma Center; providing back-up care for rural and community hospitals; continued education of the nursing and allied health personnel or the trauma team; and active prevention and outreach programs for its referring communities.

“An important component of a trauma center is to be aware of the leading causes of trauma in the region and work within the community to develop injury prevention outreach programs,” PBMC Trauma Program Manager Mary Jo Stark explained.

The largest hospital on Long Island’s East End, Peconic Bay Medical Center is the Eastern Suffolk hub of New York’s largest health care provider, Northwell Health. PBMC is scheduled to break ground this summer on a new, $60 million Critical Care Tower expansion that will include a comprehensive Heart Care Center, two Cardiac Cath Labs, an electrophysiology lab and an expanded Emergency Department. In addition, with SkyHealth Helicopter Emergency Medical Service in place, patients can access a faster transport option when medical needs arise.

“Our goal is to provide the residents of the East End with world-class health care,” said Mr.Mitchell. “That includes providing confidence that they will be well cared for in case of an emergency.”

Peconic Bay Medical Center is located at 1300 Roanoke Ave in Riverhead. Visit pbmchealth.org for more info.