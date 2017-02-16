Sarah Jessica Parker and ALA to Launch Book Club Central

by SOTH Team

From Divorce star to literary luminary?

East Ender Sarah Jessica Parker will be partnering with the American Library Association (ALA) to create Book Club Central, a new online platform that will provide resources such as book recommendations, book lists and other content for book clubs and readers.

As Honorary Chair of Book Club Central, Parker will recommend books throughout the year. She will announce the first book at the President’s Program at the ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition in Chicago on June 24. Parker said in a press release, “From an early age, books were my constant companions and my local library a place I could find a new friend on every shelf. It is a great honor and privilege to partner with the American Library Association and Book Club Central. I’m thrilled to help champion original voices for dedicated readers as well as for a new generation, supporting libraries in what they do best.”

Parker’s deal with the American Library Association comes hot on the heels of SJP for Hogarth, an imprint of Hogarth, itself an imprint of Penguin Random House. Parker acquires and curates works of fiction that “reflect her own taste as reader.” The first SJP for Hogarth books will be released in 2018.