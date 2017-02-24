Scarlett Johansson to Host ‘SNL’ on March 11

by SOTH Team

Which member of Donald Trump’s wacky administration should Scarlett Johansson play? This question is likely on the minds of the Saturday Night Live writers. Variety reports that Johansson will host the NBC comedy staple on March 11, for the fifth time. Johansson will be joined by first-time musical guest Lorde.

Johansson, 32 years old, will now be part of the “Five-Timers Club,” a roster of people who have hosted SNL five times or more. The list includes Ben Affleck, East Hampton’s Alec Baldwin (who has hosted 17 times), East End fave Drew Barrymore, Candace Bergen, Chevy Chase, Danny DeVito, Tina Fey, John Goodman, Elliott Gould, Tom Hanks, Buck Henry, Steve Martin, Bill Murray, Paul Simon, Justin Timberlake and Christopher Walken.

The powerhouse actress has been very busy the past few months. Her highly anticipated action film Ghost in the Shell premieres on March 31, and she was recently seen in Southampton shooting Rock That Body, a comedy from Sony about a bachelorette party that gets wildly out of control. Johansson was named the highest grossing actor of 2016, having raked in a stunning $1.2 billion globally. In addition to her acting work, Johansson opened Yummy Pop, a popcorn store, with recently separated husband Romain Dauriac. The star also participated in the women’s march in D.C., where she made an impassioned speech that was cut off prematurely by a faulty microphone system.