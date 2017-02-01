‘Serial’ Creators Launch New Podcast Production Company

by SOTH Team

If you’re one of the thousands who asked, “Did Adnan do it?” you are in for a treat. Variety reports that Sag Harbor’s Sarah Koenig and the creative team behind the hit podcast Serial have formed a new podcast production company in association with This American Life. Serial Productions’ first project will be S-Town, a nonfiction series about an unsolved murder in a small Alabama town.

Serial, hosted by Koenig, debuted in 2014 as a spinoff of This American Life. The first season of podcasts focused on the murder of Baltimore teen Hae Min Lee and the young man convicted for the crime, Adnan Syed. Koenig investigated the crime (which occurred in 1999) to explore the possibility of whether Syed—who claimed he didn’t do it—was the guilty party or not. The podcast was a huge hit, and was followed by a second season that focused on the ongoing story of Bowe Bergdahl, a U.S. soldier who was captured by the Taliban and later accused of being a deserter. Serial won a 2015 Peabody Award for its innovative approach to telling a long-form nonfiction story.

We’re excited about S-Town. Serial is a really fascinating show, and while there are no easy answers—Koenig does not ultimately prove whether or not Syed is guilty, for example—the in-depth storytelling is addictive and gripping. You can download Serial on iTunes and at serialpodcast.org.