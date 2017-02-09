Shop ‘Til You Drop: East End Valentine’s Shopping & More

by Kendra Sommers

Where are you shopping to celebrate love in the Hamptons and North Fork this Valentine’s Day?

Join Harbor Pet at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company as they co-host their first Valentine’s Day Yappy Hour on Friday, February 10 from 6–8 p.m. Guests can bring their furry valentine to sample lovely Grrowlers by Life is Grruff. Any pups that come dressed in pink or red will receive a free treat and a chance to win a raffle. Humans can enjoy some brews and play cupid for their pups as they mingle and see what puppy love emerges! This is a free event. Dogs in attendance should be well behaved and leashed. No retractable leashes please. 42155 Main Road, Peconic, 631-477-1100 greenportharborbrewing.com, Harbor-Pet.com, 631-477-1518

Check out the affordable but haute jewelry of Sag Harbor designer Walkiria “Kiki” Rollemberg during the opening reception of “Women” at Artunprimed beginning at 6 p.m. this Saturday, February 11 at 7 Main Street, Sag Harbor. artunprimed.com, velobykiki.com

Join the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) for a Valentine’s Day Open House and Low Cost Vaccine and Microchip Clinic Saturday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Offering FVRCP, DA2PP, Bordetella, Rabies and Micro-chipping for just $10 each*! Plus meet ARF’s adoptable animals. No appointment necessary. *For cats and dogs only. All animals must be spayed/neutered to receive these low cost services. 91 Daniels Hole Road Wainscott adoptions@arfhamptons.org 631-537-0400

In need of a special valentine gift for you favorite human or pet or a V-Day pick-me-up? The Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild in Cutchogue has you covered. They’re hosting a Valentine Extravaganza on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Peconic Recreation Center at 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. There will be something for everyone: antiques, fine art, photography, pottery, jewelry, crafts and more. Admission is free and food will be available for purchase. oldtownartsguild.org

John Dillon Salon at 16 Hill Street in Southampton offers a Valentine’s special to treat your loved one to. Purchase a gift certificate for their Foo Foo Facial—a combination of deep pore cleansing, accompanied by a glorious foot, scalp, and shoulder massage—and receive a free $20 gift card towards any future facial or waxing service. But that’s not all: Get a Foo Foo Facial for yourself before February 15 and get 15% off. johndillonsalonsh.com 631-283-8383

Treat yourself or your special valentine to any number of goodies at Hampton Coffee Company. They have Chocolate Cherry Kiss coffee, Créme Brulée Lattes, chocolate-dipped biscotti, as well as strawberry chocolate, red velvet chocolate, or raspberry rose hibiscus teas. Stay in or grab and go at any one of their four locations. hamptoncoffeecompany.com

This Valentine’s Day Helen Ficalora is offering beautiful new pieces celebrating everlasting love and personal expression. Ficalora’s Valentine’s Day collection is available in Yellow, Pink, and White 14k Gold with select pieces also available in sterling silver. The prices range from $75-$1,430. This collection includes her brand new Twisted Wire Heart Charm, representing crossing paths and intertwined journeys. helenficalora.com

Want healthiness? Romance your valentine with Kalypso Greek Yogurt’s new Sea Salt Caramel flavor, now available at outlets across Long Island, including the Milk Pail Fresh Market in Water Mill and Agora the Little Greek Market in Mattituck. Both shops also carry an array of other gift items and foods. kalypsoyogurt.com

It’s never too early to get ready for summer—especially on the East End. How would your beau look in a shiny new pair of red loafers? Great, I suspect. Swims loafers are the ultimate footwear for bathing, sailing and just playing around in the water. They’re water-friendly, lightweight, breathable, machine washable in cold water, anti-slip and that EVA insole makes them oh so comfortable. swims.com