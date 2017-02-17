Sony to Release ‘John Williams & Steven Spielberg: The Ultimate Collection’ Box Set

by SOTH Team

Fans of East Ender Steven Spielberg’s movies, with their epic musical scores, are in for a treat. Spielberg and frequent collaborator John Williams are releasing John Williams & Steven Spielberg: The Ultimate Collection, a three-disc set from Sony Classical that includes hits from their various films together and new recordings of several of Williams’ songs.

This updated collection—there are two previous Williams/Spielberg sets, released in 1991 and 1995—features work from Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Amistad, The BFG, Lincoln, The Adventures of Tintin, Minority Report, Catch Me If You Can, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Saving Private Ryan, War Horse, The Terminal, Munich and The Unfinished Journey. The recordings were performed last year at the Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles.

The collection also includes the documentary Steven Spielberg & John Williams: The Adventure Continues, chronicling the two icons’ collaboration and friendship, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

John Williams & Steven Spielberg: The Ultimate Collection will be released on March 17. Watch a behind-the-scenes clip of the new recording of “Marion’s Theme” from Raiders of the Lost Ark below.