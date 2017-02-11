Still for Sale: Mansion by the Bridgehampton Monument

by Dan Rattiner

The owners of a property on the northwest corner of the Sag Harbor Turnpike and Main Street, smack dab in the center of Bridgehampton, have completed a gloriously handsome reproduction of a three-story Greek Revival building, complete with white shingles and pillars out front. There used to be a gas station here.

This building is zoned for commercial use, and it is in the exact same style and size as the three-story white Greek Revival buildings on two of the other three corners of this busy intersection. The three together, facing out on the Founders Monument in the center of the intersection, make a dazzling entryway of white Greek Revival from the east of town.

The other two buildings are the Topping Rose House, a popular inn recently restored, and the Nathaniel Rogers House, which was for a generation a badly kept-up private home with a gas station on its front lawn, is now in mid-construction to be the new home of the Bridgehampton Museum.

The newborn on the northwest corner, however, remains unrented and unsold after nearly six months on the market. I believe it is for sale for $10.7 million. It would make a wonderful series of offices.

The owners of this property did not have to build such a beautiful building. But they did. Somebody please step up to the plate and make this building their corporate headquarters home sweet home.