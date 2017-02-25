Suffolk Theater’s New Chef Brings Farm-to-Table Sensibility to Riverhead

by Lee Meyer

Here’s some delectable Suffolk Theater news. Chef Matt Kar, owner of Jamesport Manor Inn and Christopher Michael Catering, has been working to develop a new menu at the Riverhead theater and has signed on as the chef.

“Bob and Dianne [Castaldi, Suffolk Theater owners] have been speaking with Matt Kar on and off and the idea of bringing in a North Fork chef who is very familiar with the farm-to-table concept and sourcing from the area was really appealing,” says Artistic Director Dan Binderman. “Jamesport Manor is one of Bob and Dianne’s favorite restaurants. It was a match. We’ve been edging ever toward the ultimate experience we’d like it to be at Suffolk Theater.” Binderman says, “Matt has a North Fork sensibility. He is a master chef and, [the theater space] being so exquisite, we were hoping to get a chef to match that.”

Director of Events Nicole Evers echoes Binderman’s enthusiasm. “Everything from the quality to the presentation, to the passion that he has, is top notch,” she says. In addition to the a la carte menu, the theater now offers a more substantial prix fixe option. Kar is also the chef for private events, include corporate and weddings.

Suffolk Theater is the East End’s sole dinner theater, with an eclectic and fun lineup of shows. The art deco cinema has been transformed into a cabaret theater, with a stage, dance floor, tables, balcony and full bar. The theater as it operates today opened in 2013 after years of restoration, but the actual space goes back to the 1930s.

Upcoming Suffolk Theater shows include Million Dollar Quartet on February 24 and 25, That ’70s Band’s Winter Boogie Wonderland on Saturday, March 4, Joplin’s Pearl on Friday, March 10, Gilbert Gottfried on Friday, March 24, Mary Wilson of the Supremes on Saturday, April 1 and many more.

Great shows and great food should make for a great time at Suffolk Theater. When pressed for a dish everyone can look forward to at the theater, Binderman exclaims, “Everyone’s been going crazy over the short ribs!”

Suffolk Theater is located at 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. Call 631-727-4343 or visit their website for more information.