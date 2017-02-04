Susan Lucci and All My Children Cast Reminisce

by SOTH Team

The highlight of East Ender’s Susan Lucci’s weeklong co-hosting gig on Home & Family was, without a doubt, her lovely reunion with All My Children castmates.

The returning stars included Peter Bergman (Cliff), Kim Delaney (Jenny), Lawrence Lau (Greg), Eden Riegel (Bianca), Kathleen Noone (Ellen), Eva LaRue (Maria), John Callahan (Edmund) and Cameron Mathison (Ryan). During the two-hour broadcast, the cast talked about their favorite stories and paid tribute to the creator of the show, the late Agnes Nixon. In the audience, were Nixon’s son Bob and daughter-in-law Sarah.

All My Children ran from 1970–2011. Lucci played Erica Kane for the entirety of the soap opera’s run, dealing with stories that ranged from realistic (Erica had the first legal abortion on daytime television) to insane (that aborted fetus came back as a hunky 30-something in the 200s). After being nominated 19 times for a Daytime Emmy Award, Lucci won for Outstanding Lead Actress in 1999, for her work in a story in which Erica had to help her daughter through her anorexia.

Watch a clip of the reunion below.