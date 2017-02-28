Susan Sarandon’s ‘Feud’ Premieres Sunday, March 5

by SOTH Team

Fans of Hollywood lore, take note. Feud: Bette and Joan, starring Hamptons regular Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, debuts this Sunday, March 5, on FX. The latest season-long anthology series from TV master Ryan Murphy, Feud tells the insane behind-the-scenes tale of the making of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane, with Sarandon as Bette Davis and Lange as Joan Crawford. The show focuses on the rivalry between the two women, who infamously loathed each other.

The classic Whatever Happened to Baby Jane is a horror story about Jane (Davis), a washed up vaudevillian child star, and her relationship with wheelchair-bound sister Blanche (Crawford), a beloved Hollywood star. Jane, who is forced to take care of Blanche, loses her mind and starts torturing her sister. As she descends deeper and deeper into madness, Blanche tries in vain to get out of their house and a final twist reveals a secret that changes everything for both women.

Check out the trailer for Feud: Bette and Joan below.

