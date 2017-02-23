The 7th Annual HarborFrost Schedule of Events

by Calendar Team

This Saturday, head to Sag Harbor for the 7th Annual HarborFrost. For more information on HarborFrost, click here.

Noon Culinary Stroll begins at Il Capuccino, 30 Madison Street—presented by Sag Harbor Hysterical Society

1 p.m. sign-up begins at the Windmill for the Frosty Plunge!

2 p.m. Frosty Plunge at Windmill Beach

2 p.m. Ice Carving Demo on Long Wharf

2 p.m. Singer-songwriter Robert Bruey performs at Harbor Books, 20 Main Street

2 – 5 p.m. Children’s Indoor Arts & Crafts at Dodds & Eder Home, 11 Bridge Street

2:30 p.m. Meet Anna and Elsa from Frozen at the Sag Harbor Variety Store, 114 Main Street

3 p.m. Ludmilla & Marcello perform Brazilian pop/bossa nova at the Grenning Gallery, 17 Washington Street

3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Keith Lief the Amazing Fire Juggler performs at The Windmill

4 p.m. The Spaghetti Westerners, the roots rock ’n’ roll acoustic duo perform at BuddhaBerry, 125 Main Street

4 – 6 p.m. Soup Supper at the Old Whalers’ Church, 44 East Union Street, $5 per bowl

5:45 p.m. The Fiery Sensations fire dancers perform on Long Wharf

6:15 p.m. Fireworks by Grucci over the Harbor

6:30 – 10:30 p.m. Pianist and vocalist Lee Glantz performs The American Songbook, as well as The Beatles, Billy Joel, Elton John and others, all while you dine at The American Hotel, 45 Main Street

8 p.m. All Star Comedy at Bay Street hosted by The Unmovers’ Joseph Vecsey, 1 Bay Street