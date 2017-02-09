Tracy Anderson & Gwyneth Paltrow Open New Fitness Studio

by SOTH Team

Hamptonite Gwyneth Paltrow, along with celebrity personal trainer and fellow Hamptons fave Tracy Anderson, have announced that they will be opening a fitness studio in NYC. The 6,000-square-foot studio, located on 59th Street, is going to be inside a former movie theater space and offer a range of classes, as well as a 3 Green Hearts organic cafe that will serve smoothies and prepared foods. 3 Green Hearts will also offer a custom meal delivery service. Interestingly, there will also be a “theater” room for people to take pictures for social media. Paltrow clearly knows her audience.

The “Tracy Anderson Method” has been used by many high-profile clients, including Hamptonites like Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and Bethenny Frankel. She has released several DVDs and and online streaming fitness program. She has studios throughout NYC, Los Angeles and on the East End, in Water Mill and East Hampton.

There’s no word on when this ambitious new fitness studio is opening up, but don’t expect it to be the most affordable option for getting fit. Membership fees include a $1,500 initiation fee and a $900 monthly membership fee. More, “premium” memberships are expected to be announced soon. According to Anderson’s website, the studio is set to open this month, but there’s no set date yet.