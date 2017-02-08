Valentine’s Cocktail Recipes à la Baron’s Cove

by Grapevine

Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor is serving up some love-fueled libations for Valentine’s Day (available February 10–12 and 14) this year—but if you can’t make it, their esteemed mixologists have been kind enough to share their Valentine’s cocktail recipes right here. Photos of cocktails above are in order, from left to right.

Say Yes (Champagne Cocktail)

1 oz Cointreau Chamomile

5 oz Raventós sparkling rose

Rosewater spritz

Raspberry garnish

Real Love (Blood Orange Boulevardier)

2 oz W. L. Weller bourbon

1 oz house-made blood orange syrup

½ oz Campari

Blood orange wheel

Stirred and served on the rocks

Be Mine (Pomegranate Gimlet)

2 oz Tito’s Vodka

1 oz house-made grenadine

1 oz lime juice

Luxardo gourmet maraschino cherry

Shaken and served up in a chilled martini glass

Baron’s Cove Restaurant serves three All-American meals a day with fresh and local dishes by chef Matty Boudreau. They also have a fabulous 67-room hotel.

Visit baronscove.com for more info.