Volker Schlöndorff’s ‘Return to Montauk’ Premieres February 15

by SOTH Team

German arthouse director Volker Schlöndorff‘s newest film, Return to Montauk, premieres at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 15.

Due out in Germany this year, the film tells the story of 60-something-year-old author Max Zorn, who is on a promotional book tour in New York when he “meets up again with the woman he could never forget” from 17 years ago. They spend a weekend together in Montauk “filled with regret and hope” and see if time can be reversed and if there can be a future for their past.

First brought to our attention in 2013, the film stars Stellan Skarsgård (The Avengers, Good Will Hunting, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) Nina Hoss (Homeland) and Bronagh Gallagher (Pulp Fiction, Star Wars: Episode I). Schlöndorff wrote the screenplay with famous Irish author Colm Tóibín (The South, Nora Webster).

Schlöndorff’s credits include The Tin Drum, Coup de Grace and Calm at Sea, among others.

To get a feel for Return to Montauk, and hear some people discussing it in English (much of it is in German), watch the video below. The opening credits have also been posted online, and they have a lovely, noir feel.