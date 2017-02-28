You’ll Probably Crash Someday: Get Help at Dan’s Best Hamptons & North Fork Auto Body Shops

by Dan's BOTB

It’s an unfortunate fact that most of us will get into about three car accidents during a lifetime of driving (according to Forbes.com), and that number has to go up locally when you consider our summer influx of inexperienced drivers each year. So what can one do? Along with making sure the car insurance is up to date, it’s a good idea to have a fair and skilled auto body shop lined up for this eventuality. And on the East End, what could be better than using a Dan’s Best of the Best-winning auto body shop?

Here we share the 2016 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, as voted by Dan’s Papers readers in the Auto Body Repair Shop category for the Hamptons and North Fork.

Hamptons

Platinum

Village Auto Body

82 Old Riverhead Road, Hampton Bays

631-728-1500, villageab.com

Gold

Joe’s Garage

1426 North Sea Road, Southampton

631-283-2098, joesgarageinc.net

Silver

Dietrich’s Auto Repair

25 County Road 39, Southampton

631-204-0200, dietrichsautorepair.com

North Fork

Platinum

Rich’s Quality Auto Body

30 Pequash Avenue, Cutchogue

631-734-7868, Facebook

Gold

Starlite Auto Body

7255 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-5933, Facebook

Silver

All Star Automotive

32001 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-734-7788, allstarautomotiveny.com

Bronze

Ted’s Auto Body

37570 Route 25, Peconic

631-734-5297

