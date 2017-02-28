You’ll Probably Crash Someday: Get Help at Dan’s Best Hamptons & North Fork Auto Body Shops

Photo: Soonthorn Wongsaita/123RF
February 28, 2017 by Dan's BOTB

It’s an unfortunate fact that most of us will get into about three car accidents during a lifetime of driving (according to Forbes.com), and that number has to go up locally when you consider our summer influx of inexperienced drivers each year. So what can one do? Along with making sure the car insurance is up to date, it’s a good idea to have a fair and skilled auto body shop lined up for this eventuality. And on the East End, what could be better than using a Dan’s Best of the Best-winning auto body shop?

Here we share the 2016 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, as voted by Dan’s Papers readers in the Auto Body Repair Shop category for the Hamptons and North Fork.

Hamptons

Platinum
Village Auto Body
82 Old Riverhead Road, Hampton Bays
631-728-1500, villageab.com

Gold
Joe’s Garage
1426 North Sea Road, Southampton
631-283-2098, joesgarageinc.net

Silver
Dietrich’s Auto Repair
25 County Road 39, Southampton
631-204-0200, dietrichsautorepair.com

North Fork

Platinum
Rich’s Quality Auto Body
30 Pequash Avenue, Cutchogue
631-734-7868, Facebook

Gold
Starlite Auto Body
7255 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-5933, Facebook

Silver
All Star Automotive
32001 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-734-7788, allstarautomotiveny.com

Bronze
Ted’s Auto Body
37570 Route 25, Peconic
631-734-5297

