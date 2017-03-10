10 Questions with Gilbert Gottfried

by Brian Cudzilo

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is bringing his distinctive voice to Suffolk Theater in Riverhead on Friday, March 24. The funnyman chatted with Dan’s Papers about his upcoming show, the time he was fired by Donald Trump, and his podcast, Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast—all of which will be published in an interview later this week. Gottfried also answered our 10 Rapid Fire Questions, which we’re sharing below.

Favorite book?

The Phone Book.

The last thing that took your breath away?

A punch in the stomach.

The last thing that made you cry?

Seeing myself naked in the mirror.

It’s the eve of your execution. What would be your last meal?

I guess, whether I wanted it or not, I would pick the foods everyone warns you about. Because I feel like now I have nothing to lose, so I’d probably have a gigantic bowl of bacon.

Something worth fighting for?

Trying to get your wallet back from a pickpocket.

Something worth giving up:

Your virginity.

If you could spend an afternoon with anyone—living or dead—who would it be?

Probably Christ. And I could sit and ask him, “Are you really the son of God, or was this a big publicity campaign?”

An interesting object in your home or studio?

I have four life masks of celebrities: Vincent Price, Bela Lugosi, Lon Chaney Jr. and Al Pacino.

Last film you watched?

Manchester by the Sea.

Favorite movie?

That’s too difficult, I have a bunch.

