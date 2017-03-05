5 Little Known, Must-Watch Shows on Netflix

by Oliver Peterson

Most East Enders are settled in at home during today’s winter storm, and that makes it the perfect time to binge on some great television! A wealth of content is available on Netflix, but sometimes it’s hard to find those hidden gems beyond the obvious winners like House of Cards, Downton Abbey or Breaking Bad.

Below, in no particular order, we offer five excellent shows you may not have seen yet.

Spotless – Season 1 (2015) Netflix

Set in present day London, this show tells the story of Jean Bastiere, a French family man with a crime scene cleanup business who finds himself embroiled in the dangerous world of gangsters and organized crime after his criminal screw-up brother Martin comes to town. The 12-episode first series, which has been renewed for Series 2, is a fun, engaging romp that will keep you clicking the next episode when each one is done. Also stars Downton Abbey’s Mr. Bates, Brendan Coyle, as complex London crime boss Nelson Clay. Spotless has a terrific cast, a thrilling story and excellent production value throughout.



Versailles – Season 1 (2015) Netflix

For fans of period drama, Versailles is an absolute treat, yet few people seem to know anything about it. Set in 1667, this show from Canal+ (who brought us the amazing Borgia) follows the 28-year-old king of France, Louis XIV, who decides to build the greatest palace in the world – Versailles. The king must battle against often deadly political and social unrest, fight wars and manage the machinations of his family and court, all while maintaining the budget for this ambitious project, which becomes his life’s passion. George Blagden, best known for his role as Athelstan on History’s Vikings, plays Louis XIV. This is a perfect show for folks who enjoy shows like Borgia, The Tudors, Wolf Hall and others like them.

Glitch – Season 1 (2015) Netflix

In the Australian country town of Yoorana, six people from different times and very different lives inexplicably come back to life and rise from the grave in perfect health. Local police officer James Hayes (Patrick Brammall) is called to the cemetery to investigate and eventually comes to find that one of these six resurrected people is his late wife Sarah! James enlists the help of local doctor Elishia McKellar (Genevieve O’Reilly) Things get complicated when Sarah realizes James is now remarried, and the rest of the dead begin to look into their past lives and contact their ancestors or those still living. The first season of Glitch won two of the highest awards for best drama in Australian television and a second season is already underway. The show is lots of fun and will keep you watching until the end.

Paranoid – Series 1 (2016) Netflix

This British crime drama follows a team of detectives working to solve the murder of a doctor who is stabbed to death in a children’s playground. As their investigation continues, the team link the killing to a powerful German pharmaceutical company with far reaching influence and nefarious intentions. The police, who all have their own personal struggles, are aided in the case by an unidentified “Ghost Detective.” Who is this Ghost Detective? Why did this murder occur and what does big pharma have to do with it? Watch this exciting eight-episode series and find out!

Love – Season 1-2 (2016-2017) Netflix

This American romantic comedy series is from the always excellent Judd Apatow and stars Paul Rust (co-creator of the show) and Gillian Jacobs. Gus (Rust) meets Mickey (Jacobs) and the two quirky characters begin a relationship. The show is billed as a “down to earth look at relationships,” and it may be that, but it’s also incredibly funny and endearing without feeling schmaltzy. Los Angeles, where it’s set, plays a big role in Love, as does the supporting cast, many of them misfits you’d love to know. This is an unusual show and one not to be missed. You’ll come away rooting for Gus and Mickey and feeling like you’re part of their circle of friends.

How did we do? Let us know what you liked and what you didn’t on Facebook, Twitter or the comments below. Bookmark DansPapers.com and check back for more streaming television recommendations soon!