Alec Baldwin Co-Writing Satirical Trump Book

by SOTH Team

A few months ago, East Hampton’s Alec Baldwin mentioned that he might be taking his Saturday Night Live Donald Trump impersonation on the road. There were previously no details on what that might entail, but now we have some exciting new information. Baldwin, along with Kurt Anderson, will write You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump.

Anderson is a novelist and radio show host who was founding editor of satire magazine Spy in the 1980s. Baldwin told the New York Times, “I think it’s fair to say that Kurt will do most of the writing. We have that arrangement whereby he doesn’t put on the wig, I don’t open a Word document.” Anderson added, “It’ll be sharp. I’m going to start talking like Trump. It’ll be great! It’ll be fantastic! But it will be sharp. It won’t just be fun-loving.”

You Can’t Spell America Without Me will be published by Penguin Press. It’s not the first satirical take on Trump; comedian Michael Ian Black and illustrator Marc Rosenthal published A Child’s First Book of Trump in 2016.

The book is set to be released in November, a year after the infamous election that saw Trump win the presidency over Hamptons regular Hillary Clinton in a stunning upset. Fans of audiobooks are in for a treat, as Baldwin will read the book as Trump.