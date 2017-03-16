Alec Baldwin to Be Honored, Roasted on ‘One Night Only’

by SOTH Team

Hamptonite Alec Baldwin, who has been regularly skewering President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, is about to get roasted. Baldwin is going to be honored on Spike TV’s original special One Night Only: Alec Baldwin. Described as part This is Your Life, part Dean Martin Roast, this black tie evening will feature Baldwin’s friends and luminaries from comedy, film and television at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

“Alec is an original and one of the greats. Heroic, complicated, legendary, brilliant and hilarious,” said Executive Producer Casey Patterson in a press release. “When we spoke about this event he said ‘you overestimate the number of friends I have’ and I replied ‘you underestimate the number of people that will line up to have fun at your expense.’ It will be that kind of night, love and laughs.”

“I am dreading this. I am truly dreading this. But if Tracy Morgan is coming, it’ll be okay. Is Tracy coming?” added Baldwin.

One Night Only celebrates the legends of comedy. Previous honorees have included Eddie Murphy and Don Rickles, with appearances by David Letterman, Hamptonite Jerry Seinfeld, Robert De Niro, Jon Stewart, Martin Scorsese, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Jamie Foxx, Adam Sandler and others.

See One Night Only: Alec Baldwin on Spike TV on Sunday, July 9 at 9 p.m.