Alec Baldwin Wants to Play Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Photo: ABC/Justin Jay
March 3, 2017 by SOTH Team

While President Donald Trump won’t be attending the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner—making him the first president to do so since Ronald Reagan—guests may have the next best thing (or better): Alec Baldwin!

The East Hampton star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, where he mentioned that there are people lobbying to play the embattled Trump at the dinner. When asked if he himself was lobbying to do so, Baldwin replied, “Well, I wouldn’t say I’m not lobbying. People would say, ‘Would you do it?’ And there’s a couple of guys on the internet who say, ‘No, please. I’m the only man who should play Trump.’ There’s a lot of Trump competition sucked into this.”

Check out the clip below.

In other Baldwin news, the actor will host an upcoming comedy night in NYC called “Bad Parent,” during which a variety of comics will tell personal stories about parenthood. According to Page Six, an invitation to the event reads, “Admit it. You’ve been a bad parent. Whether it’s too much screen time, ice cream for dinner, or that conversation we’ve had about sex and drugs and…Trump, we have all done things we later question.” Of course, Baldwin infamously left a voicemail for his daughter Ireland (after she failed to call him during their scheduled time) that went viral immediately. We won’t go into what he said, but let’s just say it wasn’t too funny. “Bad Parent” will be held at Carolines on Broadway on March 23.

