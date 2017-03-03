Alec Baldwin Wants to Play Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

by SOTH Team

While President Donald Trump won’t be attending the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner—making him the first president to do so since Ronald Reagan—guests may have the next best thing (or better): Alec Baldwin!

The East Hampton star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, where he mentioned that there are people lobbying to play the embattled Trump at the dinner. When asked if he himself was lobbying to do so, Baldwin replied, “Well, I wouldn’t say I’m not lobbying. People would say, ‘Would you do it?’ And there’s a couple of guys on the internet who say, ‘No, please. I’m the only man who should play Trump.’ There’s a lot of Trump competition sucked into this.”

Check out the clip below.