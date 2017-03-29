Alec Baldwin’s ‘Nevertheless: A Memoir’ Hits Stores April 4

by SOTH Team

Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin‘s hotly anticipated new book, Nevertheless: A Memoir is due for release next Tuesday, April 4, and it promises to reveal the actor more than ever before. The latest Vanity Fair cover story, “Alec Baldwin Sounds Off,” in the April 2017 issue, gives readers a glimpse into what Nevertheless has to offer in its 288 deckle-edge pages.

Along with his recollections of hosting Saturday Night Live and other forays into television—such as his appearances on Will & Grace and, of course, his epic run on 30 Rock—Vanity Fair‘s adapted text presents some of Baldwin’s thoughts on Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and his process for impersonating the president on SNL.

Beyond the fraction in Vanity Fair, Nevertheless goes back to Baldwin’ difficult childhood on Long Island, his early political aspirations, his work as a soap star and the three-decade film career that made him one of America’s most well known leading men. He recalls his experiences in films including Beetlejuice, Working Girl, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Cooler and The Departed.

Baldwin also opens up about his formerly private struggles with drugs and alcohol, his sobriety, and his role as a husband and father, including his failings, which he acknowledges and battles to overcome. Throughout it all, the book demonstrates Baldwin’s candor, fearlessness and drive, and lays him bare beyond anything else he’s done—and readers will like him all the more for it.

Nevertheless: A Memoir by Alec Baldwin will be available online and at booksellers everywhere on Tuesday, April 4.

Baldwin is also co-writing a satirical book about Trump, You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump, with Kurt Anderson.