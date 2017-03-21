‘An Act of the Imagination’ Opens at Hampton Theatre Company on March 23

Scene from "An Act of the Imagination." Photo: Tom Kochie/Hampton Theatre Company
March 21, 2017 by Song & Stage

The Hampton Theatre Company’s (HTC) production of Bernard Slade’s An Act of the Imagination opens this Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at the Quogue Community Hall. It runs through April 9.

An Act of the Imagination tells the story of Arthur Putnam, an author who has created his first romance after 27 whodunits. His wife and son from an earlier marriage are puzzled by Arthur’s change in genre, and soon puzzlement turns to horror after a scorned woman attempts to blackmail Arthur—and ends up dead. Filled with plot twists and suspenseful storytelling, An Act of the Imagination asks us how much we really know about those who are closest to us, and what we can do when we discover they’re not who we thought.

Rebecca Edana, Matthew Conlon and Jesse Pimpinella

Rebecca Edana, Matthew Conlon and Jesse Pimpinella. Photo: Tom Kochie/HTC

The cast of An Act of the Imagination features three HTC veterans and four newcomers. Matthew Conlon plays Arthur, Rebecca Edana plays his wife Julia and Amanda Griemsmann plays his editor Holly. Newcomers Jesse Pimpinella plays Arthur’s son Simon, James M. Lotito Jr. plays Detective Sergeant Fred Burchitt, Meggie Doyle plays Brenda Simmons and Cesa Pledger plays Brooke Carmichael.

Edward Brennan directs. Set design is by Sean Marbury; lighting design by Sebastian Paczynski; and costumes by Teresa LeBrun.

Quogue Community Hall is located at 125 Jessup Avenue in Quogue. For tickets and more information, call 631-653-8955 or visit hamptontheatre.org.

