Ann Coulter Speaks Out Against GOP’s American Health Care Act

by Oliver Peterson

Hamptons visitor and conservative author and pundit Ann Coulter, who regularly espouses the virtues of the Trump agenda, is speaking out against the GOP’s new American Health Care Act (AHCA), aka Trumpcare, which was revealed on Tuesday as their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, aka the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Among the changes Coulter, who is staunchly opposed to Obamacare, takes issue with in the new plan is its defunding of Planned Parenthood. The AHCA undoes Obamacare’s expansion of Medicaid in 2020, while also excluding Planned Parenthood from receiving federal family planning grants and Medicaid reimbursements—the bulk of its federal funding.

Coulter has been vociferously pro-life, but it seems her desire to see the ACA replaced with something better outweighs her stance on abortion, and her tweets suggest this addition to the bill may get in the way of it getting signed into law. Besides, federal funding already cannot be used for abortions, and defunding Planned Parenthood would take the other health care services they provide away from millions of women who use them.

Coulter also argues, the “‘free market’ part of Obamacare repeal sends all control back to the most corrupt entities in the U.S.: State Insurance Commissions.”

Given that Coulter is die-hard conservative and Trump supporter—and she’s already voicing issues with the AHCA, along with several Republican Senators—the bill’s future isn’t looking bright, at least as it stands now.

UPDATE: As the day progressed, and Coulter likely spent more time reviewing the AHCA, she became even more outspoken against it. As seen in the later tweets below, she asked questions, such as, “Who wrote this piece of crap Obamacare replacement bill? Please be specific,” and pointed out that those names would be to blame as each health insurance company goes bankrupt.”

Here are her tweets on the subject.

Page 3 of the Obamacare repeal makes ABSOLUTELY CLEAR no abortionists get funding. We’re dying under O-care! You got to give it a rest, GOP. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 7, 2017

Millions of ppl are stuck with Uganda-educated doctors or being impoverished by Obamacare and the GOP has to show off on abortion. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 7, 2017

The “free market” part of Obamacare repeal sends all control back to the most corrupt entities in the U.S.: State Insurance Commissions. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 7, 2017

Can anybody find the part of the Obamacare repeal where we can buy insurance across state lines? That’s the Holy Grail of health reform. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 7, 2017

Hey @RepDaveBrat! You were an economics professor. Can you explain the devilishly complicated idea of the free market to your colleagues? — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 7, 2017

I think we should keep Obamacare but just for members of Congress (who exempted themselves!) — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 7, 2017

Who wrote this piece of crap Obamacare replacement bill? Please be specific. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 7, 2017

I have to give full identifying info as each health ins co goes bankrupt. What are names of the brain trust that wrote this piece of crap? — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 7, 2017

Also, I would like every person involved in the writing of this Obamacare replacement POS to take a ten-minute IQ test. Transparency! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 7, 2017