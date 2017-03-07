Ann Coulter Speaks Out Against GOP’s American Health Care Act

March 7, 2017 by Oliver Peterson

Hamptons visitor and conservative author and pundit Ann Coulter, who regularly espouses the virtues of the Trump agenda, is speaking out against the GOP’s new American Health Care Act (AHCA), aka Trumpcare, which was revealed on Tuesday as their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, aka the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Among the changes Coulter, who is staunchly opposed to Obamacare, takes issue with in the new plan is its defunding of Planned Parenthood. The AHCA undoes Obamacare’s expansion of Medicaid in 2020, while also excluding Planned Parenthood from receiving federal family planning grants and Medicaid reimbursements—the bulk of its federal funding.

Coulter has been vociferously pro-life, but it seems her desire to see the ACA replaced with something better outweighs her stance on abortion, and her tweets suggest this addition to the bill may get in the way of it getting signed into law. Besides, federal funding already cannot be used for abortions, and defunding Planned Parenthood would take the other health care services they provide away from millions of women who use them.

Coulter also argues, the “‘free market’ part of Obamacare repeal sends all control back to the most corrupt entities in the U.S.: State Insurance Commissions.”

Given that Coulter is die-hard conservative and Trump supporter—and she’s already voicing issues with the AHCA, along with several Republican Senators—the bill’s future isn’t looking bright, at least as it stands now.

UPDATE: As the day progressed, and Coulter likely spent more time reviewing the AHCA, she became even more outspoken against it. As seen in the later tweets below, she asked questions, such as, “Who wrote this piece of crap Obamacare replacement bill? Please be specific,” and pointed out that those names would be to blame as each health insurance company goes bankrupt.”

Here are her tweets on the subject.

