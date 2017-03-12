Author Tim Murphy Reads at Writers Speak Wednesdays on March 22

by Beach Reads

Author Tim Murphy will be the next guest in the spring Writers Speak Wednesdays series of free author talks and readings open to the public at Stony Brook Southampton. Murphy will read from and discuss his writing and process on Wednesday, March 22, at 7 p.m. in the Radio Lounge on the second floor of Chancellors Hall.

Murphy is a NYC-based journalist covering public health, LGBT and HIV/AIDS issues, culture and politics. His recent novel, Christadora, is a fictional epic set in New York City, spanning several generations and more than 40 years of lives impacted by the AIDS epidemic—including the disease’s victims, survivors and activists.

The author of two previous novels, Getting Off Clean and The Breeders Box, Murphy has written for POZ magazine, the New York Times, New York Magazine and others about the science and cultural issues associated with HIV/AIDS. He has also worked as an activist and organizer with such groups as Gay Men’s Health Crisis and Gays Against Guns NYC.

Writers Speak Wednesdays programs are free and open to the public. The evenings begin with a brief reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by readings at 7 p.m., and then a Q&A and book signing.

Stony Brook Southampton is located at 239 Montauk Highway in Southampton. For more information, call 631-632-5030 or visit stonybrook.edu/mfa. Writers Speak is also on Facebook as Writers Speak Wednesdays; and Twitter as @WritersSpeakWed.