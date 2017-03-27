Behind the Hedges: Bloomberg’s Ballyshear Estate

Ballyshear estate. Photo: Courtesy Behind the Hedges
March 27, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

Tsk, tsk, tsk. The New York Post reported this weekend that Ballyshear, the Southampton estate of former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, is a hotbed of licentiousness among the staff. At least according to one former housekeeper. Nelly Amaya says that Ballyshear managers Marika Sygman and Steve Kaczynski were often to be found getting jiggy in various rooms of the mansion. (And with eleven bedrooms and 22,000 square feet of space, there’s plenty of room to stretch out, as it were.) Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

