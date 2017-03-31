Behind the Hedges Digest: Beauty in Southampton & More

by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

SHEESH, RICH FOLKS, BUY THIS SOUTHAMPTON BEAUTY ALREADY

Croquet on the lawn. Afternoon tea in the conservatory. Lazy afternoons in a hammock with a good book. This property is the apotheosis of a classic Southampton summer home–and yet amazingly, no one has scooped it up in the past couple years on the market. Listed by Pat Petrillo at Sotheby’s, the house started out asking north of $14 million in 2015; it’s just had $500K cut from the asking price and now is just $13.9 million. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

A THREE BED IN HAMPTON BAYS FOR $525K INCLUDES FREE INDOOR DOG POOP

Selling and staging your home involves a lot of steps. It’s important to create curb appeal, which the owners of this three-bedroom for sale in Hampton Bays have accomplished via some dog statues and many spiral topiaries. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com