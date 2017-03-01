Behind the Hedges Digest: Hamptons Roof Height Fight, Brown Harris Stevens Finds New Home

by Laura Euler

AMAGANSETT ROOF HEIGHT KERFUFFLE: A TEMPEST IN A TEAPOT

Warmer weather means it’s time to begin this year’s crop of “Oh, those snotty rich Hamptonites think they’re above the rules!” stories. In this case, it was a non-issue conflated with another story into a confusing and inaccurate account.

To wit: The New York Post reported that local builder Peter Cardel built a house at 84 Meeting House Lane that is higher than the East Hampton’s building code allows. The paper wrote that Cardel is required to remove the roof and gut the top level of the house, and that “the entire neighborhood was up in arms” because the high foundation was causing flooding at neighboring properties. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

BROWN HARRIS STEVENS SAG HARBOR FINDS NEW HOME IN GINGERBREAD HOUSE

After the horrible Sag Harbor fire on December 16 destroyed their offices, the agents at Brown Harris Stevens have a new home, and it’s delightful: the Gingerbread House on Main Street. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com