Behind the Hedges: Ditch Plains Dreams

Photo: Courtesy Saunders
March 7, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

BUILD YOUR DREAM SURF SHACK A BLOCK FROM THE OCEAN IN DITCH PLAINS
Prices in Ditch Plains are even more crazy than in the rest of Montauk, but even so we think a possible teardown on 0.19 of an acre, when it’s so close to the ocean, asking $1.399 million is not at all bad. This property is being listed by Romaine Gordon at Saunders. The 1969 cottage has two bedrooms and one bath, but plans for a new house are included. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

