Behind the Hedges: Kardashian Manor in North Sea

by Behind the Hedges

RENT NORTH SEA’S STATELY KARDASHIAN MANOR THIS SUMMER FOR $295K

Ah, remember those halcyon days of 2014? The gilded summer when America’s Royal Family graced the humble Hamptons with their presence? Relive that glorious time by renting the same home Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim rented when they Took the Hamptons. (Remember that touching episode where Scott decided to check into rehab? Us neither: we got that from Wikipedia. But presumably other stuff happened too.) Read more at BehindtheHedges.com