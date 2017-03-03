Behind the Hedges: Lobster Inn for Sale

by BEHIND THE HEDGES

SOUTHAMPTON LANDMARK THE LOBSTER INN IS FOR SALE, ASKING $11.5 MILLION

In a prime location, the Lobster Inn has been a Southampton landmark since 1969. The restaurant plus surrounding land was sold in 2012 but is now back on the market asking $11.5 million. Represented by David Donohue and Joe Peraino of Douglas Elliman, the waterfront property offers many options for a new owner: as a restaurant or developed as single family homes or townhouses. The zoning on the property would allow for 13 single-family homes and there is a variance in place for townhouses with the abandonment of restaurant use, though site plans or individual lots are not yet approved. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com