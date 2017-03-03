Behind the Hedges: Lobster Inn for Sale

Photo: Dan's Papers
March 3, 2017 by BEHIND THE HEDGES

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

SOUTHAMPTON LANDMARK THE LOBSTER INN IS FOR SALE, ASKING $11.5 MILLION
In a prime location, the Lobster Inn has been a Southampton landmark since 1969. The restaurant plus surrounding land was sold in 2012 but is now back on the market asking $11.5 million. Represented by David Donohue and Joe Peraino of Douglas Elliman, the waterfront property offers many options for a new owner: as a restaurant or developed as single family homes or townhouses. The zoning on the property would allow for 13 single-family homes and there is a variance in place for townhouses with the abandonment of restaurant use, though site plans or individual lots are not yet approved. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

hedges logo

Related Articles

Suffolk TheaterRichard Stott Talks Must-See Hamptons Architecture Did Neil Patrick Harris just buy Barney Rosset's former East Hampton estate?Behind the Hedges Digest: Neil Patrick Harris Buys in East Hampton? Rent a Summer Stunner Courtesy Douglas EllimanBehind the Hedges: Sleek Modern Bayfront in Sag Harbor

BACK TO Real Estate News

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar