Behind the Hedges: Paul Manafort’s Hamptons Estate

THE HAMPTONS ESTATE OF TRUMP AIDE AND PUTIN LOBBYIST PAUL MANAFORT
Once again, we’re in the wrong business. Turns out if you’re a well-connected lobbyist, you can pull in a sweet $10 million a year from Russian oligarchs. According to the AP, Paul Manafort, the former head of the Trump campaign, had a lucrative contract with Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska to “influence politics, business dealings and news coverage inside the United States, Europe and former Soviet republics to benefit President Vladimir Putin’s government.” Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

