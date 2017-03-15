Behind the Hedges: Ruschmeyer’s Exclusive

by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

RUSCHMEYER’S HAS BEEN SOLD; NEW OWNERS PLAN ‘CREATIVE RETREAT’

After nearly two years on the market, Ruschmeyer’s, the Montauk landmark, has been sold, we can exclusively reveal. The new owners prefer to remain anonymous for now, but they have retained Peter Litvinenko and his company Work | Eat | Play as the operating group. Formerly the Second House Tavern (and back in the 50s, a summer camp called, erm, Ruschmeyer’s) Ruschmeyer’s most lately offered 20 hotel rooms, a restaurant, and bar. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com