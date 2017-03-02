Behind the Hedges: Sleek Modern Bayfront in Sag Harbor

SLEEK MODERN BAYFRONT IN SAG HARBOR COVE IS YOURS FOR $5.5 MILLION
This modern home perched over the bay was designed by Stuart Narofsky. The 0.40-acre plot includes 135 feet of bulkheading and a deepwater dock that can accommodate a 42 foot boat. Back on land, there’s a really attractive raised infinity pool surrounded by multilevel decking, perfect for lazy summer afternoons. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

