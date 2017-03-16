Behind the Hedges: South of the Highway…and Affordable

Photo: Courtesy Behind the Hedges
March 16, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

SOUTH OF THE HIGHWAY IN BRIDGEHAMPTON AND LESS THAN $1.7 MILLION? YES!
Friends of ours have been looking for years for a property like this: “affordable” (for the Hamptons), south of the highway, not too small, and in decent condition. Properties like these always seem to sell quickly, so we’re going to advise them to take a look soon. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

