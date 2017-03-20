Behind the Hedges: Stunning Seaview in Sagaponack

Photo: Courtesy Behind the Hedges
March 20, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

STUNNING SEAVIEW STELLE IN SAGAPONACK SLASHED $3.5 MILLION
This residence makes the most of the views, which stretch over Sagg Pond, the Atlantic, and reserve. Designed by Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects, the house features the firm’s signature low, long lines, as does the twin pool and poolhouse structure flanking the residence. They are raised to enhance the views. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

