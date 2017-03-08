Behind the Hedges: The Hamptons’ Most Notorious Homes

Sir Ivan's notorious Castle in Water Mill, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
March 8, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

ORGIES, MURDERS, AND SIR IVAN: THE MOST NOTORIOUS HAMPTONS HOMES
The Hamptons is filled with famous homes—famous because they’re old and historic, or because they’re enormous, or beautiful, or because they’ve had celebrity owners. Other Hamptons homes are infamous; notorious parties have been held there or tragic events occurred, or they’re simply filled with squalor. Let’s take a look at some of the best known of the Hamptons’ most notorious homes, including Grey Gardens and Sir Ivan’s Castle in Water Mill. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

hedges logo

Related Articles

Laura EulerLaura Euler to Helm Behind the Hedges Real Estate Publications Did Neil Patrick Harris just buy Barney Rosset's former East Hampton estate?Behind the Hedges Digest: Neil Patrick Harris Buys in East Hampton? Rent a Summer Stunner House at nightThe New Way to Own Residential Real Estate Investments Is this roof too high or not?Behind the Hedges Digest: Hamptons Roof Height Fight, Brown Harris Stevens Finds New Home

BACK TO Real Estate News

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar