Behind the Hedges: Build Your Montauk Retail Empire

by Lee Meyer

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

YOUR MONTAUK RETAIL EMPIRE JUST GOT $2.2 MILLION CHEAPER TO LAUNCH

Last September, the downtown Montauk building containing Plaza Surf & Sports, along with what was Wok N Roll for many years, was put up for sale. The asking price for the property at 716 Montauk Highway was $8.9 million, which included 12,000 square feet of retail space and 0.34 of an acre. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com