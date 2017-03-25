Betsey Johnson Helps Teens Pick Out Prom Dresses

by SOTH Team

East Ender Betsey Johnson teamed up with Monte Durham (host of Say Yes to the Dress: Monte’s Take) to help nearly 100 underserved, academically strong New York City high school students go to prom through TLC’s Say Yes to the Prom initiative.

“For my senior year, I practically made my prom dress,” Johnson, 74, told the Daily Mail. “I don’t think my parents paid more than $50 or $60 for it. Then I encrusted it, I stamped on the diamonds and sewed on the dripping pearls. I wasn’t a designer back then but I had my dancing school. That was like one big prom, especially during the recitals. I should have been a costume designer.”

Johnson and Durham hosted a runway show for the students to strut their stuff, in which she performed her famous cartwheel and split after walking with a few students.

The annual Say Yes to the Prom initiative, hosted by TLC and Discovery Communications, kicks off each January and “empowers students to continue thinking big and pursuing their goals.” In addition to picking out the perfect prom dresses and tuxedos, students are prepared for life after high school, with internship and mentorship opportunities with The Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation’s Careers in Entertainment, The Emma Bowen Foundation and more.

Given Johnson’s unique and cool style, we’re sure the students had a great time. Dresses and accessories featured on Say Yes to the Prom are available for purchase at Macy’s.

TLC will air the Say Yes to the Prom special on April 1.