Bistro Été Opening Year Round at Former Muse Restaurant Space in Water Mill

by Hampton Eats

Bistro Été, which popped up last summer in the yellow farmhouse formerly known as Robert’s in Water Mill, has found a new, permanent location in the former home of Muse Restaurant at The Mill Center (formerly the Water Mill Shopping Center) in Water Mill.

Riding Bistro Été‘s success at their pop-up summer location, the coastal French cuisine restaurant’s owners—husband and wife team Arie and Liz Pavlou—spent the winter hunting down a permanent, year-round location in Water Mill. The couple landed on Muse’s former building and have since transformed the space with the help of interior designer Karen Gorman “to reflect an understated chic and comfortable style that will transport you to the coast of France.”

In an announcement of the move, Bistro Été’s team calls their new home a “quaint spot” where diners can enjoy an unpretentious dining experience that celebrates food and wine in a setting that’s “for all the senses yet does not compete with the flavors.”

The restaurant’s chef and owner “Chef Arie” Pavlou presents coastal style food reflective of his Cypriot heritage, formal training at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and his years living in Provence. Été eschews “overdone and overproduced menus” in favor of classic dishes such as escargot, foie gras, duck, striped bass with champagne truffle sauce and Pavlou’s own dry aged steaks. The chef has also included a number of vegan and vegetarian dishes, which were inspired by having to alter various favorite recipes for his vegetarian wife, Liz.

Now located at 760 Montauk Highway in Water Mill, Bistro Été’s has not yet announced an opening date, but they are aiming to begin serving customers the weekend after Easter.