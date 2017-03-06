Bravo Debuts ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 9 Trailer

Photo: Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo
March 6, 2017 by SOTH Team

Bethenny’s crying. Jill’s back! But where’s Jules?

Bravo has debuted the first trailer for the new season of The Real Housewives of New York City. Rather than give a blow-by-blow description of the two-minute video, we’ll just leave you with a few quotes and let you decide who said what.

“I’ll tell you how I’m doing. Not well, bitch!”

“You’re like a curator. Of c-ck.”

“Oh, god no. My daughter would never act like like us.”

“Do you have a mugshot?”

“It would take balls.”

“I think I was allergic to his sperm.”

“We made love but we did not kiss.”

“She had the whole world at her fingertips and crashed and burned.”

“Sorry if I caused you any drama.”

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New York City stars Dorinda Medley, Luann D’Agostino, Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and newcomer Tinsley Mortimer. Jill Zarin will guest-star. Hamptonite Jules Wainstein will not return. Catch the premiere on April 5.

Check out the insane trailer below.


Related Articles

LuAnn de Lesseps‘Real Housewife’ LuAnn de Lesseps Marries Tom D’Agostino Singer Jason DeruloHamptons Stars Align to Save the Music Real HousewivesThe Real Housewives of New York Head to the Hamptons Bethenny FrankelBethenny Frankel Reveals Longterm Health Scare

BACK TO South O’ the Highway

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar