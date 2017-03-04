Cast of ‘Moonlight’ Featured in New Calvin Klein Campaign

After Moonlight’s headline-grabbing win for Best Picture in the 2017 Oscars, the cast is participating in Southampton resident Calvin Klein’s new underwear campaign. Trevante Rhodes, Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert and Ashton Sanders were photographed by Willy Vanderperre for the Spring 2017 Men’s Underwear Campaign. From CalvinKlein.us: “Celebrating their revelatory performances in the film of the year, we take a closer look at Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes. They tell us what it means to be a man of the moment.”
Moonlight is based on the play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue by Tarell Alvin McCraney and directed by Barry Jenkins. It tells the life story of Chiron, who starts out as a neglected young boy and ends up a successful drug dealer. As he grows up, he deals with his drug-addled mother, a mentor who deals drugs, a boy with whom he shares romantic feelings and more. Ali (who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor) plays Juan, who becomes Chiron’s mentor. Hibbert, Sanders and Rhodes play Chiron at different points in his life.
Shine on: “It’s just like the attitude,” Alex says of his love of clothes, “the personality. Like, it can be like me―dark inside and bright outside.” ⠀ ―12 year-old talent on the rise Alex Hibbert, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt. ⠀ ⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
Resonant: “Even after the performance is over, I realize that you still have to service it. I’ll be in a coffee shop and someone will come up to me and just open a vein…telling me how this struck a nerve for them, what their experience was.” ⠀ —@MahershalaAli, the Academy Award winner for Best Supporting Actor, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt and Cotton Stretch Trunk with Slim Cut Jeans. ⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
Introducing the Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre. ⠀ “I’m realizing I have to be careful what I put out there…because everything I’ve wished for is happening.” ⠀ —reflecting on his cast’s Best Picture win, the inimitable @ashtondsanders, pictured here wearing the Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief.
The powerhouse performance, redefined: “I want to win,” says former track and football star @_trevante_, “like an athlete.” ⠀⠀ —Trevante Rhodes, wearing the Cotton Stretch Hip Brief. ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
