Cast of ‘Moonlight’ Featured in New Calvin Klein Campaign

by SOTH Team

After Moonlight’s headline-grabbing win for Best Picture in the 2017 Oscars, the cast is participating in Southampton resident Calvin Klein’s new underwear campaign. Trevante Rhodes, Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert and Ashton Sanders were photographed by Willy Vanderperre for the Spring 2017 Men’s Underwear Campaign. From CalvinKlein.us: “Celebrating their revelatory performances in the film of the year, we take a closer look at Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes. They tell us what it means to be a man of the moment.”

Moonlight is based on the play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue by Tarell Alvin McCraney and directed by Barry Jenkins. It tells the life story of Chiron, who starts out as a neglected young boy and ends up a successful drug dealer. As he grows up, he deals with his drug-addled mother, a mentor who deals drugs, a boy with whom he shares romantic feelings and more. Ali (who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor) plays Juan, who becomes Chiron’s mentor. Hibbert, Sanders and Rhodes play Chiron at different points in his life.

Check out some of the photos from the campaign below.