Celebrate Spring Outdoors in the Hamptons

Spring has sprung in the Hamptons! After a wonky winter—we’re still confused about what clothes to wear, with all the crazy weather—here’s hoping we have a breezy, lovely new season to look forward to. Celebrate spring by going somewhere outdoors in the Hamptons. Here are just a few spots you can explore and enjoy on the East End.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge is a 300-acre nature preserve with seven miles of trails to explore, with ponds, forest areas and more, including the ecologically rare Dwarf Pines. Resident wild animals in Quogue Wildlife Refuge are permanently injured and require human care. They are notable for helping teach people how to care for and protect wildlife. Read more about Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Elizabeth Morton National Wildlife Refuge is home to the Wild Birds Nature Trail, Jessup’s Neck Peninsula and a variety of endangered species including piping plovers, loggerhead sea turtles and more. Best of all—the chickadees will eat birdseed right out of your hand! Read more about Morton Wildlife Refuge

Camp Hero State Park has a ton of history behind it, and partially inspired the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. You can explore the outside of the facilities, which were previously used for governmental research and surveillance during World War II. In addition to the military structures, there are 400 acres of land to explore. Read more about Camp Hero State Park

The Duck Pond is a waterfowl and bird sanctuary on David’s Lane in East Hampton. This 28-acre nature trail is ideal for a nice walk with the family. And bring some bread—the ducks appreciate being fed some treats! Read more about Hamptons trails

Bridge Gardens is a beautiful public garden that was donated to the Peconic Land Trust in 2008. The area spans five acres and includes many different specimens of trees, shrubs, hedgerow, roses, perennials and herbs. There are a variety of gardening workshops offered throughout the year.