Corcoran Honors Top East End Real Estate Agents of 2016

On Friday, March 17, the Corcoran Group announced their top-performing East End real estate sales agents and teams of 2016, who were honored several weeks ago during a breakfast ceremony at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton.

Corcoran President and CEO Pamela Liebman and her co-host, Ernie Cervi (Regional SVP, East End), welcomed a record-breaking 150 agents to the annual company event.

Bill Cunningham, Corcoran EVP and General Sales Manager and Frank Percesepe, EVP, Brooklyn and East End, joined the breakfast celebration where Liebman thanked the award-winning agents for their exemplary performance and success last year. She also welcomed all new agents who joined Corcoran in 2016 and recognized Corcoran agents with 10, 20 and 25 years at the company for their dedication and tremendous contributions during their time with the firm. She also commended all East End agents and thanked them for “exemplifying everything that is good about this business–honesty, integrity, hard work and putting their customers’ needs above their own.”

The 2016 Corcoran East End award winners honored for outstanding sales performance in 2016 are:

No. 1 Individual Sales Agent: Susan Breitenbach

No. 1 Sales Team: Cee Scott Brown & Jack Pearson

Top Producers by Individual Corcoran Office

Amagansett Top Producer 2016: Arlene Reckson

Bridgehampton Main St. Top Producer 2016: Shaunagh Byrne

Bridgehampton Montauk Hwy. Top Producer 2016: Peter Huffine

East Hampton Top Producer 2016: Gary DePersia

Sag Harbor Top Producer 2016: Mala Sander

Montauk Top Producer 2016: Helen Stubbmann

North Fork Top Producer 2016: Sheri W Clarry

Shelter Island Top Producer 2016: Seth Madore

Southampton Top Producer 2016: Tim Davis

Westhampton Beach Top Producer 2016: Mark Schindler

Congratulations to all the winners!

