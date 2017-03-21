Dan’s Papers Is Now Dan’s Hamptons Media

by Dan's Hamptons Media

Dan’s Papers, the bible of the Hamptons for 57 years, proudly announces that effective immediately, the company will be known as Dan’s Hamptons Media, LLC.

“At a time when newspaper and media companies across the country are in decline, Dan’s has been immersed in an exciting period of growth and evolution,” says Eric Feil, CEO & Editorial Director of Dan’s Hamptons Media. “Since 1960, when Dan Rattiner published his first paper in Montauk, Dan’s has become the most iconic name on the East End. Today, with the reach and scope of our print publications, digital offerings and live-event businesses, we have become the largest, most diverse, fastest-growing media company on the East End. As of today, we are Dan’s Hamptons Media.”

“The story over the past five years is remarkable” says Richard Burns, Chairman of Manhattan Media, which purchased Dan’s Papers in 2010. “At that time, 100% of the company revenue was generated by a newsprint publication. That print revenue has grown over the past five years, and still, today, 40% of Dan’s revenues come from areas other than print. We woke up one day last fall and said to ourselves, we are no longer Dan’s Papers. We are something much larger, something much more interesting.”

An unrivaled combination of print, websites, live events and a suite of innovative digital, mobile and social marketing solutions compose Dan’s Hamptons Media:

Dan’s Papers: The iconic Dan’s Papers continues to be the most-read publication, with the largest circulation, on the East End, plus special delivery in Manhattan, every week of the year.

DansPapers.com: The Hamptons’ favorite website, with 110,000 unique visitors a month, DansPapers.com is the go-to site for What to Do, Where to Go and Where to Play on the East End.

Behind the Hedges Magazine and BehindtheHedges.com: The foremost real estate sources in the Hamptons. “Real estate is the sport of the Hamptons,” Feil says, “and Hedges covers the players and the industry from the inside like no other outlet, with daily online content from the top real estate writer on the East End—Laura Euler, formerly of Curbed Hamptons.”

The Behind the Hedges glossy magazine publishes 10 times a year, focusing on the beautiful properties and luxury lifestyle that are so intimately intertwined here on the East End.

AVENUE: For more than 40 years, AVENUE magazine has chronicled the lifestyles of influential, affluent New Yorkers. When these scions of Manhattan Society come to the Hamptons for the summer, their favorite publication joins them as AVENUE on the Beach.

Dan’s List: The ultimate user’s guide to the East End. The best restaurants, the best hotels, the best service providers, the best night spots… This is where to discover the Best of the Best of everything in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. Home to the acclaimed Dan’s Best of the Best survey, which generates more than 150,000 reader votes each year for the top businesses on the East End.

Dan’s The App: Dan’s is the only local media company offering a dynamic app updated daily with original content on the East End. The best of Dan’s in your hand—news, celebrity gossip, the famous Dan’s Calendar of Events, Dan’s Best of the Best voting and more—everywhere you go. Free to download for Apple and Android.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE APP ON IPHONE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE APP ON ANDROID

Dan’s Taste of Summer: The premier food & wine event series on all of Long Island, Dan’s Taste of Summer comprises 5 events celebrating the top chefs, wineries and gastronomic creations in the region.

Thousands of guests will flock this summer to the shores of Mecox Bay for Dan’s Taste of Two Forks (July 22), now in its seventh year, and Dan’s GrillHampton (July 21), celebrating its fifth anniversary. The hottest oceanfront destinations will be Dan’s ClambakeMTK at Gurney’s Montauk, back for its second summer on July 8, and the new Dan’s MonTaco, a Mexican-themed fiesta at Gurney’s Montauk on July 7. Also debuting in 2017 is Dan’s Rosé Soirée, the official kickoff event of Summer in the Hamptons on Memorial Day Weekend (May 28), an evening of culinary delights showcasing a local and international pours of everyone’s favorite pink-hued libation.

Social Media: The broadest social media footprint in the Hamptons, with more than 40,000 followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The largest opt-in email database, with more than 40,000 subscribers to the Dan’s Hamptons Media email newsletter.

“This is a great story, but in the end the story is not about us,” says Dan’s Hamptons Media Publisher Steven McKenna. “It is about delivering unique, must-have content to our readers and followers. It is about offering our advertising partners a combined reach of magazine readers, website visitors, live-event guests, social media followers and opt-in email subscribers that surpasses 1 million impressions a month. That is the essence of Dan’s Hamptons Media.”